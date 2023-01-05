Timeline: Manhunt for accused San Jacinto County killer

Authorities hope an $80,000 reward will bring new information forward that leads to the accused killer's capture.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The manhunt for Francisco Oropeza entered a third day after he allegedly killed five people with a rifle late Friday night in San Jacinto County.

Editor's note: The FBI changed the spelling of the suspect's last name from Oropeza, saying on Twitter, "Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems." We will continue to spell it as Oropeza for the sake of consistency.

There have been a lot of mistakes in this investigation so far – from who the suspect is to where he might have been.

Here's a timeline of events in the search for Oropeza.

Friday, April 28 around 11:30 p.m.

A 911 call came into the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office for harassment at a home on Walter Drive in the Trails End subdivision. Sheriff Greg Capers said it immediately turned into a shooting.

According to Capers, deputies found multiple people shot around the home.

Officials identified the victims Saturday afternoon as the following:

Sonia Guzmán, 28

Diana Velásquez, 21

Obdulia Molina, 31

Jonathan Cáceres, 18

Daniel Enrique Lazo, 9

"Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution style,” said Capers.

Editor's note: There have been discrepancies in the spelling and ages of the victims. We are using names and ages supplied to us by the Honduran government on Monday, May 1. Previous reporting used spelling and ages supplied earlier in the investigation by the Houston office of the FBI.

Saturday, April 29 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Capers said investigators were looking for a neighbor of the victims. At this time, Oropeza had yet to be identified.

Initially, they did not believe Oropeza was in the area. According to Capers, they believed the suspect was at least 10 miles away from the scene, even though authorities set up a smaller perimeter.

"We have probably a 2- to 3-mile perimeter of where we suspect that he's at," Capers said. "We're just closing the curtain on him."

Saturday, April 29 at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Oropeza was identified as the suspect and Capers said deputies had at least eight dogs tracking him down. Residents were warned to stay inside their homes.

"The dogs will track whatever scent they smell," Capers said. "Just stay in your house. Be vigilant. If you see something, say something...this man is very dangerous and he is armed, potentially."

Saturday, April 29 at approximately 5 p.m.

There were reports that investigators had Oropeza cornered, which FBI Houston Special Agent James Smith later confirmed was "not accurate."

"He could be anywhere now," Capers said. "We located the device that we were looking for. We found it abandoned. There were some articles of clothing laying around. The tracking dogs from Texas Department of Corrections picked up the scent and they lost that scent in the water or whatever."

Capers then said the search area expanded from five square miles to at least 10 to 20 miles. The FBI said they joined the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS to set up a perimeter as the search continued.

Sunday, April 30 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The FBI released a new image of Oropeza and a picture of a prominent tattoo on the suspect's forearm. They later retracted the image just after 12 p.m. and released the following statement:

"An incorrect image of Francisco Oropeza with a blue backdrop was mistakenly disseminated earlier today. The image has since been removed from FBI social media accounts. Please do not use that photo. Law enforcement agencies continue the search for Oropeza."

At 1:28 p.m., FBI Houston shared new images of Oropeza along with a change to the spelling of his last name to "better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems."

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm.



Sunday, April 30 at approximately 3 p.m.

During an impromptu press conference, Capers said more than 200 law enforcement officers were in the area searching for Oropeza. An $80,000 reward was offered for his capture.

Special Agent Smith with the Houston Office of the FBI said there were no leads at this time.

"Right now we just don't know, because if we did, we would have him in custody," Smith said. "We do not know where he is. We don't have any tips right now."

Capers followed up by saying he was unsure about the size of their search area.

"I don't remember saying 15 to 20 miles away, I might've said five," Capers said. "But we're not going to get into hashing that out."

During the news conference, Smith also addressed the wrong image of Oropeza that was plastered on the FBI Houston's Twitter account.

“It was a mistake on our side of it," Smith said. "We identified it we acted quickly to remove that photo.”

Monday, May 1 at approximately 1 p.m.

A heavy police presence was reported on Highway 105 Monday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was spotted searching a landfill after an employee said they spotted a man walking near the wood line that might be Oropeza.

More than two hours later, MCSO said they were searching another area -- Crockett Martin Road and FM 2090 -- after receiving another report of a man possibly matching the description of Oropeza.

Multiple schools nearby were secured as deputies searched the area.

At about 4:35 p.m., MCSO sent an updated tweet saying after searching the area and conducting interviews, Oropeza was nowhere to be found.