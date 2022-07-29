3 suspects in custody after accused of stealing 2 ferrets from Cypress pet store

The ferrets have since been recovered and returned to the pet store.

CYPRESS, Texas — Three suspects are in custody after deputies said they stole two ferrets from a pet store in Cypress.

On Saturday, two of the suspects walked into the Pet Supermarket located in the 15000 block of Fairfield Village Square and removed two ferrets from their cage, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said.

One person tried to stop the thieves but she fell and was injured.

The suspects ran out of the store with the ferrets and jumped into a vehicle that was being driven by the third suspect, deputies said. Witnesses attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off and struck one of them.

All three suspects got away but after a thorough investigation, deputies were able to identify them. They were located at the same residence Wednesday and taken into custody.

The ferrets were recovered and taken back to the business. Officials said the ferrets were valued at $627.83 for both.

Two of the suspects were charged with theft and the third was charged with aggravated robbery.

Check back for any updates on this story.