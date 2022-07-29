Missing: FBCSO searching for Needville teen who may be with her ex-boyfriend and he may be armed

Eighteen-year-old Alexandra Pineda and 19-year-old Dylan Gonzalez were last seen in El Campo when they fled during a weapons investigation, FBCSO said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen last seen Thursday afternoon. They say she may be with her ex-boyfriend who may have a gun.

Alexandra Pineda, 18, was last seen by her family on Baker Road in Needville around 1 p.m.

Her last known location was with her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Dylan Gonzalez, on Tegner Street in El Campo around 2:45 p.m.

They both took off on foot during a weapons investigation by the El Campo Police Department, according to FBCSO. They believe Gonzalez may be armed.

Pineda is 5 feet 1 inch tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen by her family wearing blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket.

She may have changed into a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.

If you see either teen, you're asked to call FBCSO Sgt. A. Hickey with the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4665.