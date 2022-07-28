Catalytic converter bust: More than $1M in stolen goods seized, 1 arrested in Houston

KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation.

HOUSTON — More than 500 catalytic converters were seized in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven homes throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit.

KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of a deputy who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.

Investigators said the hundreds of thefts were part of something bigger.

“It’s part of a big organized crime,” HCSO Sergeant Jeff Thomas said. “We do have some cutters maybe some of the top people of the organization today.”

A 21-year-old, who hasn’t yet been named, was arrested and he is facing state and possibly federal charges.

“We got one in custody here, our main target,” Thomas said.

A home on Lila Street in 5th Ward was just one of the seven locations where the crooks were storing the catalytic converters, officials said. Other locations included a home on Buffington Street, a house in Dayton, Texas and a warehouse on Shoreham Street.

In video only Ruiz has, investigators could be seen tossing catalytic converters from the window of one of the homes. Thomas said some of the catalytic converts were stolen from as far as Galveston, College Station, Conroe and Huntsville, Texas.

Investigators said not only the 500 catalytic converters were recovered but also 2,800 oxygen sensors. Nearly 400 catalytic converters were found at just one of the locations. The stolen goods are worth more than a million dollars on the street, officials said. The cost for the victims is high, he said.

“It’s very costly if you get your catalytic converter stolen,” Thomas said. “The main target is the Toyota Tundra. You are looking at $1,800 to $3,000 to get them replaced.”