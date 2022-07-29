HPD: Woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument

Investigators said the couple got into an argument as they were helping a friend pack his things to move.

HOUSTON — A woman is on the run after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in southeast Houston.

This happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment located on Redford Street, not far from the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said officers arrived and found a man in his 40s that had been stabbed in the chest.

According to a witness, the victim and a recent girlfriend were helping a friend pack because he was moving. The two got into an argument in the back of the apartment.

Police said that is when the woman stabbed the man and ran from the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are working the case, which is ongoing.

