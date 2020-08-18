Man on the run after shots fired at deputies during chase

Another suspect was taken into custody.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was arrested and another remained on the run after a chase and gunfire late Monday evening on Houston’s north side.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies said they tried to stop a minivan for a traffic offense along I-45 North near Beltway 8. The suspect exited the freeway and made a u-turn.

Sheriff’s deputies said someone in the van opened fire on them before the van struck a curb, blowing out a front tire.

The suspect continued for about five minutes before stopping in the 15300 block of Ella. The suspects ditched the vehicle and ran.

One was taken into custody, but deputies said another one got away with the weapon. A magazine for a handgun was recovered, however.

No injuries were reported.