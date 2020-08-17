Have you seen Sidney? Missing man with dementia last seen in Cypress

Sidney Sinclair was last seen Monday morning wearing a beige rimmed hat, pink/light gray/dark gray striped tank top and beige/blue striped shorts.

HOUSTON — Have you seen Sidney Sinclair?

Sidney has been missing since Monday morning and the Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating him as soon as possible because he is reportedly diagnosed with dementia.

Sidney was last seen in the 9100 block of Monarch Field Lane in Cypress. He was last seen wearing a beige rimmed hat, pink/light gray/dark gray striped tank top and beige/blue striped shorts.

Sidney is 78 years old and weighs about 170 pounds. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and has dark brown eyes with a scar on his stomach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sidney, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.