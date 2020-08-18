HPD: Gunman wanted after man fatally shot in Citgo gas station parking lot

“There were a lot of people in this parking lot that saw what happened, we need that person with a conscious to come forth and tell us who did this."

Houston police are searching for an alleged gunman after a man was fatally shot in front of several witnesses Monday night at a Greenspoint gas station.

It happened about 10:30 pm. at the Citgo gas station near Wayforest Drive and Green Road. And investigators say security footage caught the entire incident.

“[The victim] has a family, and his life was cut tragically short,” Lt. W.L. Muller with the Houston Police Department said. “What we need here, and I know there were a lot of people in this parking lot that saw what happened, we need that person with a conscious to come forth and tell us who did this.”

Police said a 30-year-old man was standing behind a store with a group of people when a masked suspect dressed in all black walked up and shot him.

The injured man ran to a nearby vehicle and got into a car with his friend, who tried to drive him to the hospital. She was reportedly on the phone with 911 when they pulled over into the parking lot of a Scottish Inn at 431 Rankin Rd.

Harris County sheriff deputies and firefighters arrived shortly after, and the man was pronounced dead.

“Somebody out there saw this,” Muller said. “Somebody knows who did this. We need them to call us and give us that information, give that family justice.”

Muller confirmed numerous bullet casing were found at the gas station but added that most may be unrelated to the incident as shootings are a common occurrence in that area.

If you have any information related to the case, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600.