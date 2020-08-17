Wanted: 'Baby Bib Bandit' accused of robbing armored car outside Houston Family Dollar store

The FBI is hoping someone knows this guy. He's accused of holding up an armored car in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for a couple of suspects who robbed an armored car Monday morning.

They ambushed a courier outside the Family Dollar at 7501 Homestead in northeast Houston.

The armed suspects ordered the courier to hand over a bag of cash, and then escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

One suspect, dubbed the "Baby Bib Bandit" by the FBI, was caught on camera pointing a semi-automatic pistol. He's believed to be in his mid-20s, around 6'1 with a slender build. The suspect had dreadlocks with gold tips and was wearing a blue shirt and basketball shorts.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5’6” tall, medium build, with a low fade, and white T-shirt.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and Android devices.

All tipsters remain anonymous.