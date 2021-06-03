DPS: Armed man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed motorcycle chase through west Harris Co.

DPS troopers said the motorcylce was stolen.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was taken into custody Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Montgomery County and ended in west Harris County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the chase started on Highway 242 in Montgomery County and went on for quite some time.

The suspect, who investigators said was armed, led Montgomery County deputies and DPS troopers down I-45 and then through several neighborhoods before coming to a stop near a bayou at McClendon Park.

The suspect ditched the bike and started to run, but was eventually caught and taken into custody.

DPS said the bike the suspect was driving was stolen. It's not known if this is the reason why deputies were in pursuit of the suspect.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

