Fourth Houston-area suspect arrested in connection with Capitol riot

FBI agents arrested Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston on multiple charges, including assaulting a federal officer.

HOUSTON — A fourth Houston-area resident was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI announced Friday.

FBI agents arrested Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston Friday morning on several charges.

According to court documents, Jenkins is charged with:

Assault on a federal officer

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Damage to federal property

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

According to an affidavit, the FBI received a tip from someone who did not know Jenkins but based on internet research, was able to determine that Jenkins was shown in publicly available video footage of the Capitol riots. The witness provided them with a screen shot of the video. In the video, Jenkins could be seen pulling a small crowbar out of his bag and smashing a window to the left tunnel in the Lower West Terrace area of the Capitol.

The witness described Jenkins as having red/blond beard, a shaven head, a tattoo under his right ear, a large tattoo across his neck and hand tattoos, according to the affidavit.

The witness told the FBI they found Jenkins’ Facebook page and Twitter account.

The FBI examined the social media accounts and found the Twitter user self-identified as “Shane Jenkins” and posted a photograph of the Capitol riots from a location near the Lower West Terrace area. The user also posted a photo of a man with a tattoo under his right eye, wearing a blue hoodie, a black jacket, and a fur hat.

On the Facebook account provided, the FBI said they found the user also identified as “Shane Jenkins” had a video posted from the Capitol riot, the affidavit states. In the video, Jenkins can be seen with a red/blond beard, wearing a red beanie, a blue hoodie, and a tattoo under his right eye.

Then the FBI said searched Twitter for videos of people breaking windows at the U.S. Capitol and found one showing a man resembling Jenkins wearing a red Nautica beanie, a blue hoodie, a black jacket and camouflage pants, according to the affidavit. He also had a tattoo under his right eye.

In the video, the man removes a metal survival hatchet from a backpack and uses it to break a window to the left of the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

The FBI said they reviewed a 2014 photograph of Jenkins from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice which also showed him with a tattoo under his right eye and another across his neck with the words, “Mama Tried.” They added that Jenkins’ driver’s license shows the same tattoos.

These tattoos are visible in photographs that show Jenkins was in the area of the Lower West Terrace, the FBI said. These photographs show Jenkins wearing the red Nautica beanie, a blue hoodie and black jacket.

The FBI said they showed them to a parole officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice who was assigned to Jenkins for several years and had regular in-person contact with him. The parole officer identified the man in the photos as Jenkins.

According to the affidavit, the FBI said they reviewed other public video from the Capitol riots, along with security and bodycam video provided by U.S. Capitol Police and the Metro Police Department. In these videos, at 4:33 p.m., Jenkins can be seen throwing objects at both USCP and MPD officers stationed at the entranceway. Some of the items they spotted Jenkins throwing included a pole, desk drawer, a pipe and a flagpole. Several of these items landed on the heads of officers inside the entranceway tunnel.

The FBI said they reviewed bodycam video from an MPD officer who was enforcing curfew that was imposed following the riots. At 9:49 p.m., on Jan. 6, Jenkins could be seen confronting officers outside of an Embassy Suites Hotel on 10th Street in Washington, D.C. Jenkins tattoos are visible in the video and he is wearing the same red beanie, blue hoodie and black gloves, according to court documents.

Jenkins will remain in custody until his preliminary detention hearing.