Crime prevention tips: Ways to lower your chances of becoming a victim in Houston

HOUSTON — The spike in violent crime in the Houston area is downright scary, but there are several things you can do to lower your chances of becoming a victim.

Stay aware no matter what you’re doing or where you are. Don’t assume you’re safer in certain parts of town. Criminals out hunting for their next victim are stalking Houston's ritziest restaurants and stores. Once they’ve scoped out their prey, they follow them, ambush them and rob them – or worse.

"These are very violent gang members and crews that are out working these robberies," said HPD Commander Tinsley Guinn-Shaver.

We can all learn from recent cases that made headlines and beat them at their own game.

Followed home

On June 10, Jeffrey Johnson and his wife returned to their gated community in League City apparently oblivious to the fact that they'd been followed. She went in the house but he was shot to death in their garage. Police found surveillance video that shows the suspects followed the couple from the Capital Grille on Westheimer 38 miles to their home. When the robbers couldn't get through the neighborhood's second gate, they parked and hopped the fence.

Shot 7 times

Also in the Galleria-area, Houston police released terrifying video that shows a gunman open fire on a victim outside a fast food restaurant. Robbery detectives believe the man may have been targeted because he drove a BMW convertible and wore a Rolex watch. The victim was shot seven times, but he survived. He grabbed his gun and fired back at the suspect who got away.

$5,000 purse

Another video shows a robber waiting patiently for a woman carrying a $5,000 purse. She had no idea he'd followed her from the Galleria to a grocery store on Voss. When she came out of the store 20 minutes later, he pounced, opening her passenger door and grabbing her pricey purse.

'Flashy jewelry'

In Galveston, a 72-year-old woman and her grandson were pistol-whipped and robbed outside the Kroger on Seawall Blvd. Police said they were wearing flashy jewelry.

Don’t be a target

“Now that we know what’s going on, there’s got to be a new us when we go out,” Tony Leal, president of PPI Security and retired chief of the Texas Rangers, told KHOU 11 reporter Lauren Talarico.

Leal has the following tips that can prevent you from becoming a target:

Don’t shop or eat alone if you can help it.

Ask for an escort to your car from security. On top of a safe walk to your car, it also shows anyone who may be watching that you are vigilant.

While driving home or to your next destination, make sure no one is following you. If you suspect that someone is, turn down a road that isn’t yours. If they follow, turn again and don’t go home. Call 911 and continue driving until an officer is able to escort you to safety. Police also advise driving to the nearest police station or fire station.

If you’re going to buy up an expensive item, consider dressing down. Try not to draw attention to yourself. Also, think about hiding those shopping bags from expensive stores or with designer logos inside a different bag.

Leal also says to listen to your gut. It’s okay to be a little paranoid. It beats the alternative.

More safety tips from HPD

Whether you’re shopping, eating out or running errands, these tips from the Houston Police Department can help keep you safe.

Park in well-lighted areas and as close to your destination as possible.

When returning to your car, stay off your cell phone and be aware of your surroundings.

Walk with confidence, keep your head up and look around so the bad guys know you’re paying attention

Have your car keys ready and lock the doors immediately when you get in.

If you must carry a purse, consider a small cross-body and leave cash you don't need and credit cards you’re not using at home.

If possible, put your phone, cash, credit cards and identification in your pockets in case someone does grab your purse.

Never leave your purse unattended, i.e. in shopping carts or at restaurants and bars

Before you load your groceries or packages in your car, put your child and purse inside and lock those doors.

When making multiple purchases, buy your most expensive item last.

Don’t display large amounts of cash or expensive jewelry, clothing and accessories.

As things slowly return to normal, we're all ready to get out and enjoy life again.