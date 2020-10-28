Driver blamed for deadly crash escaped in good Samaritan’s truck, League City police say

Investigators say 19-year-old Keniqua Pleasant stole the truck and took off after the fatal crash on the Gulf Freeway.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A young woman blamed for a deadly crash on I-45 was later arrested after leaving the scene in a stolen truck, League City police say.

Investigators say Keniqua Pleasant was heading south in the 1200 block of the Gulf Freeway around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday when she exited at League City Parkway. They say she crashed into a white car on the exit ramp, pushing it into traffic on the feeder road.

That man's car was struck by another vehicle, sending it crashing over the concrete retaining wall where it struck a bulldozer in a construction zone. The driver, Jeremy Campbell from League City, died at the scene.

Pleasant’s car was on fire and a good Samaritan with a fire extinguisher pulled over to help. Police say Pleasant jumped into his truck and took off before he could react.

The truck was later found abandoned on Bay Area Blvd near the Gulf Freeway.

Houston Police Department officers spotted the suspect walking in the area and detained her for League City police officers.

Pleasant, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.