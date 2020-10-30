Woman critically injured in head-on collision with off-duty Waller County chief deputy

Life Flight took the woman to an area hospital. A man was taken to an area hospital via ambulance.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was critically injured in a head-on crash Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain Shannon.

Deputies said the crash happened near the intersection of FM 1960 and Solon Road, in northwest Harris County.

A woman was flown from the scene with critical injuries. An off-duty chief deputy with the Waller County Precinct 3 Constables Office was taken to an area hospital via ambulance. Authorities said he might have suffered a broken leg.

1960 was closed in both directions as investigators worked the scene. Investigators said they're not sure what caused the crash at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.