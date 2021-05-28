Video shows moment a gunman ran up and killed a husband in front of his wife outside Houston store

Police are now reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the shooter who killed a man at a store on the city’s north side late Thursday.

Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said the shooting happened before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cavalcade.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim and his wife were leaving a convenience store. Just moments after the man held the door open for his wife, someone came up behind them and shot him several times.

The victim collapsed and died in the parking lot in between two vehicles. The suspect fled on foot heading southbound, witnesses said.

The victim’s wife was not physically hurt.

Just heartbreaking.



Last night, a husband & wife were leaving a corner food store in N. #Houston when police say a masked man came from behind and shot & killed him.



He was murdered right in front of his wife.



Even more tragic & frustrating -- no one knows why. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ePwEBF4hIt — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2021

Witnesses described the suspect as a man wearing a black face covering, a green shirt and black pants.

The motive for the crime is unknown, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.