Caught on video: Gunman carjacks man outside Spring Branch business; police looking for suspects

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — A gunman recently robbed and carjacked a man who was leaving a karaoke bar in the Spring Branch area, Houston police said.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division on Wednesday released video of the crime, hoping that it would lead to an arrest in the case.

The aggravated robbery and kidnapping happened in the 10000 block of Long Point just east of Gessner back on July 3.

Police said the victim was getting in his car when three men pulled up in a black Audi. One of the men got out and approached, pointing a handgun. The robber demanded the victim’s belongings, including his wallet and the keys to his car. He then told the victim to run away.

The suspects fled the scene in the Audi and the victim’s car.

Officers a few weeks later located the stolen vehicle in the 10500 block of Hammerly, but the suspects were still on the run as of Aug. 4.

Police described the gunman as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, about five feet four to five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a fishing-type hat.