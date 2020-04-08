Two children critically injured in crash on Fort Bend Tollway

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the two children were transported in critical condition.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two children were critically injured in a major crash on the Fort Bend Tollway on Tuesday. They were taken from the scene to the hospital via Life Flight.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Fort Bend Tollway near FM 2234.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the two children were transported in critical condition but didn't offer any more details on the extent of their injuries.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it happened. It's also unclear if anyone else was injured.

The northbound lanes of the tollway were closed while investigators combed over the scene.