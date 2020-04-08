Person killed in Houston police officer-involved shooting

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

HOUSTON — A person was shot to death Tuesday by a Houston police officer.

The shooting happened near the downtown METRO administration building in the 1900 block of Travis Street.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to a Tweet from Houston police.

No other information was made immediately available, including the identity of the person or the officer.

It is also not known what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates and tune in to KHOU's afternoon newscasts for the latest on this developing story. Download the KHOU app and turn on notifications to receive push alert updates on this story and all the day's breaking news and weather.