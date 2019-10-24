HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was seen on surveillance video robbing a Sunnyside fast-food restaurant last month.

On Sept. 27 at about 9:40 p.m., police said the robber walked up to the drive-thru window of the Church's Chicken in the 8800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

In the video, the man can be seen pointing a gun at the employees inside the restaurant. He then jumps through the window.

The man forced one of the employees to open the cash register before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the scene, according to police.

What does he look like?

Police described the robber as being black, about 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds.

The robber is missing a tooth on the top right side of his mouth and police said he may have a deformed left nostril, which appeared to be partially closed.

Do you recognize him?

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. You can also submit a tip online here.

