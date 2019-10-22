HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston police department is calling on the public to help catch suspects that are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Four unknown males entered an EZ Pawn located in the 12200 block of Gulf Freeway on Thursday Sept. 19, around 3:00 p.m.

The armed suspects came inside the business and demanded money from the cash registers and safe. They managed to take money from the registers but were unsuccessful in accessing the safe.

The suspects then attempted to break the glass to the display case but failed. They then fled out of the store and rode off in a maroon Chevrolet impala.

The suspects are described as followed:

Suspect #1: Black male, 20’s, all black clothing

Suspect #2: Black male, 20’s, gray Astros shirt, used a shotgun

Suspect #3: Black male, black Nike pullover

Suspect #4: Black male, 20’s, black pullover, gray pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 713-222-8477. Those who have information leading to an arrest or charges may receive up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.

