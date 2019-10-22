HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a strip center overnight in northeast Houston.

This happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Tidwell. At that time, Houston police responded to a call of a shooting found the victim dead in front of a small business.

Detectives say they are not sure if the fatal shooting was the result of robbery or some sort of disturbance.

No other details were available.

