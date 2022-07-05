Body of man with puncture wounds in neck found inside truck near Cullen Middle School, HPD says

The victim was discovered wrapped in a comforter in the back seat of a pickup, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the strange death of a man found inside a pickup truck on the south side Monday.

Police say they checked the parked vehicle around 10:45 a.m. and noticed a strong odor coming from inside.

That's when they spotted the victim wrapped in a comforter in the back seat.

Investigators say the man had puncture wounds in his neck but they're waiting for results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The scene in the 3800 block of Alice Street, not far from Scott Street, is near Cullen Middle School and a daycare.

The man is described only as Hispanic, about 5'6 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a yellow work shirt and tan work boots.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.