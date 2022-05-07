HCSO: Suspect killed by neighbor after shooting mother multiple times

Deputies say the mother was outside celebrating the holiday when her son showed up and started acting strangely.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother was saved by a neighbor after she was shot multiple times by her son after a Fourth of July party, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m Tuesday near 311 Highland Cross in north Harris County.

The mother was outside celebrating the holiday with neighbors when her 22-year-old son showed up after midnight acting strangely.

At some point, the mother and son went into their apartment when her son began shooting out of the apartment with what deputies believe was an AK-47.

Some of the bullets sprayed into an apartment next door where a 16-year-old girl was sitting at a dining table. Luckily, she wasn't hurt.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man deceased on the scene and a woman shot multiple times.

Investigators initially believed the man shot himself, when a neighbor came out and admitted to shooting the suspect to prevent him from killing his mother.

"The son stood over mom, shot her like three or four times, and that's when the good Samaritan took his shot and was able to strike the suspect," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The suspect's 58-year-old mother is out of surgery and is expected to survive.

Gonzalez says the case will be presented to a Harris County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete.