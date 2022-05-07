Young boy drowns during 4th of July pool party in La Marque, police say

Back in 2014, a 4-year-old girl drowned during a children's birthday party at the same house. Her parents later sued the owner.

LA MARQUE, Texas — La Marque police are investigating the death of a little boy who drowned on the 4th of July.

The 6-year-old was at a large pool party to celebrate Independence Day when he went under, according to police.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at 801 Volney Street.

La Marque EMS performed CPR on the victim before he was rushed to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, but he didn't make it.

The boy's name hasn't been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nearly six years ago, a little girl also drowned in the pool at that house.

That incident happened on August 17, 2014 during a child's birthday party. The victim had been missing for half an hour before she was found in the pool, police said at the time.

The parents of 6-year-old Sharena Williams later sued the owner of the 3,800 square-foot house. We don't know the outcome of the lawsuit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Lt. Gandy at 409-938-9235. To provide information anonymously, please contact La Marque Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/741 or via telephone at 409-938-TIPS (8477).

