Firefighter injured, several businesses damaged in 1-alarm fire, officials say

The 1-alarm fire damaged four businesses and injured a firefighter after part of the building's roof collapsed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several business were damaged and a firefighter was injured while battling a commercial building fire in northwest Harris County, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 12900 block of Veterans Memorial near Klein Forest High School.

Thick smoke and heavy flames were coming from the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials say they started with an offensive attack on the fire, but the out of control flames caused the roof to collapse.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries that were suffered during the roof collapse, according to HCFMO's Brandi Dumas.

Crews were able to put out the flames after a few hours. Officials say four businesses were damaged in the 1-alarm fire.

Three different agencies were called out to help battle the flames, including the Champions Fire Department.

An investigation into what caused the incident is underway.