A witness told police that he and the victim were visiting and drinking when an unknown person dressed all in black walked up and began firing.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a homeless person at an encampment on the city’s north side overnight.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 9800 block of Bauman, according to Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department.

A witness told police that he and the victim were visiting and drinking when an unknown person dressed all in black walked up and began firing. The witness said he didn't have a phone, so he ran for help to a nearby location so he could call 911.

When police arrived, they found the victim, age 25 to 30, slumped against the building. He was already dead.

The man's identity has not been released.

Officers searched over the area but could not find the suspect. They also do not have a motive for the shooting.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately provided.