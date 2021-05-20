Police: Fedora-wearing burglary suspect wanted for several crimes in Sugar Land area

Sugar Land police believe the unknown suspect has been involved in several burglary crimes dating back to December 2020.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are looking for help to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for several burglaries in the Sugar Land area.

The suspect, who Sugar Land police said often wears a fedora hat when he commits his crimes, was last known to burglarize a Sugar Land business near the Southwest Freeway last month.

This happened on April 15 at the Center for Women's Health located at 7619 Branford Place.

Police said a man was cleaning the business when he heard a scratching sound at one of the doors. The man then said one of the doors flew open and the suspect walked in holding two large screwdrivers.

He was last seen running away in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a frail-looking man in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing blue jeans, a hat and possibly a light blue shirt during the burglary. Police said he spoke in broken English, had some stubble and was not clean-shaven.

Police believe the suspect was also involved in similar crimes dating back to December 2020. The other related crimes are:

Dec. 31 -- Police responded to a burglary at Skin Cancer Specialist, 17510 Grand Parkway. The office manager said someone went through office cabinets and took money from a cash box.

Feb. 25 -- police were dispatched to the Women`s Specialist of Sugar Land, 16659 Southwest Freeway, for a burglary. An employee said she arrived to work and noticed locked doors were open and a bank bag was missing from inside a desk.

March 8 -- police responded to a theft at Koudelka Health Center, 15200 Southwest Freeway. An employee said furniture was out of place and cash was missing from a file cabinet when she arrived for work in the morning.

Detectives have released several photos of the suspect with hopes someone can help with identifying him.

Anyone with information on this suspect or this crime should call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).