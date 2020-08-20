Armed robbers shoot at SE Houston store clerk at point-blank range, but miss

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects responsible for robbing a store clerk at gunpoint in southeast Houston earlier this year.
On Jan. 18 around 3:30 a.m., police said two men entered a Shell gas station in the 11000 block of Fuqua Street. The store clerk said the men were acting suspiciously.
One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk while demanding his wallet. As the clerk pulled out his wallet, the other man threw a wood store display and hit the clerk in the face with it.
The suspect with the gun then fired a shot, narrowly missing the clerk. The clerk then dropped his wallet.
The armed suspect picked up the wallet and both suspects left the store in a maroon two-door car.
They're now wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Here are descriptions of the suspects that were provided by police:
- Suspect No. 1: Hispanic male, black hoodie, gray sweat pants, white shoes and armed with a revolver.
- Suspect No. 2: Hispanic male, dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans shorts and white shoes.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and/or charging of the suspects in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or can be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.