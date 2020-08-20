Armed robbers shoot at SE Houston store clerk at point-blank range, but miss

The robbery was caught on the store's surveillance video.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects responsible for robbing a store clerk at gunpoint in southeast Houston earlier this year.

On Jan. 18 around 3:30 a.m., police said two men entered a Shell gas station in the 11000 block of Fuqua Street. The store clerk said the men were acting suspiciously.

One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk while demanding his wallet. As the clerk pulled out his wallet, the other man threw a wood store display and hit the clerk in the face with it.

The suspect with the gun then fired a shot, narrowly missing the clerk. The clerk then dropped his wallet.

The armed suspect picked up the wallet and both suspects left the store in a maroon two-door car.

They're now wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Here are descriptions of the suspects that were provided by police:

Suspect No. 1: Hispanic male, black hoodie, gray sweat pants, white shoes and armed with a revolver.

Suspect No. 2: Hispanic male, dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans shorts and white shoes.