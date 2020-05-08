Baytown police arrest three teens in murder of mother of 11

Margarita Villalon was gunned down in front of her husband and teenage sons Monday when armed robbers broke into their home.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police say three teens have been charged in connection with the murder of a mother of 11.

One of them, 17-

Police say 40-year-old Margarita Villalon was shot and killed when five intruders broke into the family’s home in the 1600 block of Alabama early Monday.

The suspects demanded money from two teenage sons, ages 15 and 19.

Margarita and her husband was sleeping when they heard the commotion. When they walked into the room, one of the robbers shot her and she died at the scene.

The teenage boys, their sister and their father weren’t hurt.

Police credited one of the boys with providing a name of a suspect he recognized and that lead to a break in the case.

Baytown police say the suspects broke into another nearby home the same night and took several items.

They live in the same neighborhood as the victims and some of them have been in trouble before.

Police described the neighborhood as "quiet" and hope surveillance cameras will lead them to more clues in the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Baytown PD at 281-422-8371.