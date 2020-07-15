Brazen armed robbers steal cash, Newport cigarettes from Houston gas station

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify two men who robbed a Southwest Houston gas station at gunpoint in January.
Around midnight on Jan. 3, two men entered the Valero in the 5300 block of North Braeswood Boulevard. One man pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money from the register. The other man jumped the counter and took cigarettes from the display case.
Once they had the money and the cigarettes, they fled in an unknown direction.
HPD descriptions:
- Suspect No. 1: Black male, yellow pullover and gray pants
- Suspect No. 2: Black male, gray pullover and black pants
Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).
