Video: Robbers mask up before holding up electronics store in SW Houston

Three armed suspects wearing medical masks forced employees and customers to the floor and tied them up.

HOUSTON — Police are trying to find three armed suspects who robbed an electronics store in southwest Houston last month.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on June 19 at Falcon Electronics at 7798 Harwin.

The three suspects wore medical masks when they barged into the store and forced employees and customers to the ground. They zip-tied their hands together while holding them at gunpoint.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at an employee’s head and ordered him to open the safe.

The robbers ran out of the store and escaped in a 2016-2017 gray or gaupe Toyota Camry with damage to the rear passenger side bumper.

One of the victims told police that he believed the suspects were Cuban based on their accents.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male; thin build; blue jacket; blue jeans; white shoes; Cuban accent Suspect #2: Hispanic male; Black shirt; blue jeans; black shoes; Cuban accent Suspect #3: Hispanic male; blue Adidas shirt; black pants; black shoes; Cuban accent

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers mobile app.