HPD: Driver ditches car, runs away after passenger is fatally shot

Anyone with information who can help in the investigation should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for the person who fatally shot a man in Houston’s Third Ward early Monday morning.

The shooting happened sometime after 12 a.m. near the 2400 block of Arbor.

Police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area and found a man in his 30s dead in the passenger seat of a white sedan. Whoever was driving the vehicle ran away.

Friends of the victim were also at the scene in a separate vehicle.

It’s believed the gunfire happened a block or two away, and whoever was driving the vehicle sped away but then stopped and ran away.

At this time no names have been released as the investigation continues.