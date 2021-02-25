Man shot 3 times, flags down police for help at southwest Houston gas station

Police were told a black Mercedes left the scene soon after the shots were fired.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man in a southwest side neighborhood that happened early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported before 1 a.m. when a patrol car was flagged down at a gas station on Fondren, according to Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police learned the man was shot outside of a home in the 12300 block of Kitty Brook. Evidence at the scene suggested another person may have been shot as well.

