HPD: 4 people injured in road rage shooting in strip center parking lot in NW Houston

Police are looking for four suspects involved in the shooting.

HOUSTON — A road rage shooting in a strip center parking lot in northwest Houston left four people injured, according to Houston police.

This scene happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of Northwest Freeway.

Investigators said a maroon Chevy was crossing Maxwell Road from a Walmart parking lot when something happened between the Chevy and a possible gray Altima.

The driver of the Altima followed the Chevy to the strip center parking lot and that's when shots were fired from the Altima towards the Chevy.

All four passengers in the Chevy were injured. Police said some were shot and others may have been injured by broken glass, but none of the injuries are critical.

The Altima, which also had four people inside, drove away after the shooting, heading westbound on 290, according to police.

Fortunately, no shoppers were injured in this shooting.

Investigators said they are certain they can get surveillance video from one of the stores in the strip center and that video should better help them identify the suspects' vehicle.

In the meantime, investigators are asking anyone who may have information on this scene, to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

