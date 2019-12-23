CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to a residence in Channelview where a deadly shooting has been reported.

Early reports indicate four men attempted to burglarize a home when three were possibly shot. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that all three of the wounded suspects died from their injuries.

The sheriff's office Twitter account later confirmed the deaths, indicating the scene was a home invasion.

Further information has not been released.

Further information has not been released.

