HPD: Four men wanted in shooting that left man with gunshot wound to head in east Houston

It’s possible the victim had cash on him at the time, so officers are trying to confirm whether the incident was a robbery or an assault.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for four men accused in a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound to the forehead over the weekend.

The victim was found about 8:55 p.m. Sunday inside the complex at 662 Maxey Road in the Northshore area. They said the group approached the victim, shot him and then ran off on foot.

He was reportedly conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries, police said.

It’s possible the victim had cash on him at the time, so officers are trying to confirm whether the incident was a robbery or an assault.

According to investigators, the suspects may be connected to other crimes inside the complex. Officers said they had been seen breaking into cars over the last few days.