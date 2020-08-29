Young boy, mother severely burned in fiery overnight crash on Grand Parkway

The incident has shutdown all northbound mainlanes of the Grand Parkway.

SPRING, Texas — A 6-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he and his mother were in a fiery crash overnight on the Grand Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

It happened about 2:40 a.m. Saturday on the Grand Parkway near FM 2920.

Investigators said the child’s 28-year-old mother was driving down the highway in a Honda Fit when she failed to maintain lanes and crashed into a cable center divider. They said the collision caused the vehicle to ignite.

When officers arrived, the car was engulfed in flames and the mother and child were found outside the vehicle with severe burns to their bodies.

The child was airlifted to UTMB in Galveston. Meanwhile, his mother was airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital in Downtown. She was reported to have some burns but is in stable condition.

Investigators suspect alcohol had a factor in the crash, but they're still working to confirm.

