HOUSTON — A man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, police said.

This happened at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Porto Rico Road.

Police said when they arrived at the house, they found a man dead on scene. They also learned another man and woman were shot and taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

All of the victims are over 40 years old, according to police. While on scene, our crew counted at least 17 evidence markers where shell casings landed.

Police have very little information on the suspect. The issue they said they are running into is that there are conflicting accounts of the color of the car the shooter was driving. Some witnesses have described the car as black, others said it was white.

Investigators are hoping someone's home security cameras may have caught a glimpse of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, police ask that you call their homicide division at 713-308-3600.

