HOUSTON — Police are looking for five men who crashed a pickup truck into the glass storefront of the Apple Store in Highland Village.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the thieves apparently did not realize there was a deputy inside the store working security. The crooks grabbed a few items before fleeing the scene and ditching the stolen pickup not far away.

The deputy inside the store was not hurt.

It's believed the glass storefront the thieves broke may be worth more than the merchandise they stole.

Police said all five suspects got away.

Apple just announced the day before that this same store was set to temporarily close later in the month for renovations.

