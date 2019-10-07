HOUSTON — One person was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in northeast Houston.

The incident happened off of North Wayside Drive. Police said the victim held up a crossing arm for a car to go under and was hit when he tried to walk across the tracks.

Police believe the victim was intoxicated.

