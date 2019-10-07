HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during an altercation outside of a gas station in southwest Houston.

This happened Tuesday night in the 8500 block of Almeda Road.

Houston police said the shooting started off as an incident between another man and woman on the South Loop. Police couldn't confirm if the incident was a vehicle accident or a road rage.

Policed said both the man and woman drove to the gas station to exchange information.

While at the gas station, the two got into a heated exchange, according to police. The woman then called her boyfriend and a friend to come to the gas station.

When the boyfriend and friend arrived, the man involved in the accident and the boyfriend got into some sort of altercation and that's when police said the man pulled out a gun and shot the boyfriend in the stomach.

The man then got back in his car, drove to another location and called police.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive, police said.

“An accident is not worth this. Its never been worth this," said Officer Baker with the Houston Police Department. "Sometimes the best thing to do is to keep your temper.”

Police said they are talking to the woman and several witnesses to see what really happened. Police are also reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call the Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM