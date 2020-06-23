Heights woman uses Nextdoor to start community bread club from scratch

"Many of them have said that they feel very isolated. They had all this free time on their hands," said Jan Young. "A lot of them are baking for their neighbors."

HOUSTON — Bread-making is becoming a really popular hobby during the pandemic.

People who are baking bread from scratch says it gives them something to focus on and they can do it at home, alone or with their neighbors.

A community bread club is happening right now, thanks to Heights neighbor Jan Young and a post on Nextdoor.

Jan Young and her husband Jerry may not be familiar with technology and social media, but she sure does know sourdough bread.

"This bread has flour, water, salt and starter. That’s it," said Young of the recipe for the naturally leavened bread. The starter, which is a fermented mixture of flour and water, is the powerhouse that raises the dough. The older the starter, the better the bread.

The Young's began to self-quarantine in March. It's a big deal, because Jan loves to socialize.

"So, I posted on Nextdoor Houston that I was obsessed with making sourdough, and was anyone interested in some free starter," said Young. Within a few days, "I got 110," responses to her post on Nextdoor.

"I started yelling at them through my back window, as they picked up the starter, let’s start a bread club," said Young. A neighbor helped to create the Houston Heights Bread Club. You can join here.

"We only have one rule in our bread club and it’s: be kind."

"Many of them have said that they feel very isolated. And they had all this free time on their hands," said Young. "A lot of them are baking for their neighbors and their families."

Jan Young is loving the bread club too! It's giving her purpose and an opportunity to interact with her neighbors throughout the day, all because the 69-year old built a community from scratch.

