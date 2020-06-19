Sugar Land family invites you to celebrate Juneteenth with them | Details here

The Inman's ask neighbors to consider, "praying, thinking, singing even, standing in solidarity saying, hey we’re looking for change. We’re expecting change."

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Fort Bend County family is inviting you to celebrate Juneteenth with them tonight. All you need to connect with them is a candle or flashlight and about 10 minutes.

The Inman family is made up of baby Ella Rose, 11-year-old Ryan, 15-year-old Sean, mom LaQuita and dad Sabura.

They delivered an invitation to all 250 homes in their Sugarwood neighborhood in Sugar Land. Neighbor Erica Lapen shared the flyer with KHOU 11 News. It's a call to celebrate Juneteenth with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of reflection. A timestamp connected to the recent death of George Floyd.

"It’s just a reflection of the systemic racism that’s in our country today," said Sabura Inman of tonight's event.

Families are asked to stand in their perspective driveways with a candle or flashlight. Brothers Sean and Ryan came up with the idea after they marched through downtown Houston earlier this month, demanding justice and equality and an end to racism after the death of Floyd.

RELATED

"It really brought it to light. And you’d see everybody out in these protests get together. But, We think it’s time for change right now," Sean Inman said.

"Well, you have to get out there. Talk to people," Ryan Inman said. "No matter what they look like. Talk to them. You might like them."

Neighbors seem thankful for the invitation, with one neighbor writing on Nextdoor, "me and my family will all stand together for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. I love my neighbors for this."

"What I’m hoping to see is that we have a great percentage of our neighbors who are standing in their yard or at the end of their driveways with their candles lit or with their flashlights held high praying, thinking, singing even, standing in solidarity saying, hey we’re looking for change," said LaQuita Inman. "We’re expecting change."

PARTICIPATE IN THE INMAN'S MOMENT OF REFLECTION:

Calls for peace, love and unity are echoing through Houston-area neighborhoods, by families convinced there's power when we all come together. "I’m hoping, in essence, we will light up the world," LaQuita Inman said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna