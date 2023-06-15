Tips to save money inside and outside your home

Triple-digit temperatures aren't the only thing that could make you sweat this month. Higher bills could be in your future too

Experts warn this heat wave could be expensive for Texans.

However, there are some changes you can make now to save a lot of money on your power and water bills over the next couple of weeks.

Yard and garden

When your water usage goes up during the hot summer months, there are changes you can make to keep your water bill in check.

Experts recommend using mulch as much as possible. It is an inexpensive way to keep moisture in, so you need to water less.

Consumer Reports says the type of sprinkler you use can save as much as $150 a year on your water bill.

“One easy thing people can do is install timed sprinklers, which really cuts back on the water consumption that your yard needs. A step above that is smart sprinklers, which actually monitor the forecast to your area and adapt the water cycle to your forecast,” said Paul Hope, Senior Home and Garden Editor for Consumer Reports.

He says adding new plants is the biggest landscaping cost, so starting from seed is a quick way to save cash.

Inside your home

Keeping your house cool during the heat of summer comes at a cost, but you can save energy and money by making a few changes to your routine.

“Hands down the most expensive appliance in your house is whatever you use to heat or cool,” said Hope.

Your A/C won't have to work as hard if you replace filters regularly and close vents in rooms you aren’t using. You should also consider turning up the thermostat.

“Generally speaking, every degree you raise your thermostat, you save 30% on your cooling costs. If you’re paying 300 bucks a month, 400 a month in summer, you could save over 120 a month with that one simple change,” said Hope.