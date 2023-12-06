Can the Texas power grid handle the 2023 heat?

On Monday, ERCOT projected the highest energy demand to be Friday, June 16, at 81,683 megawatts. That would smash the record of 80,038 megawatts set last July.

HOUSTON — With the heatwave on the way, we’re tracking how Texas' power grid is expected to hold up. We all know, as the heat goes up, so does the demand for air conditioning.

KHOU 11 meteorologists forecast at least six triple-digit days in a row starting Thursday. David Kinchen, Energy Ogre’s COO, said even though wallets may suffer, Texans themselves hopefully won't.

"It’s going to be an expensive couple of weeks," Kinchen said. "Expect your electricity bills to be much higher. But, really for the average person, this should be really, kind of a calm event."

Why do we keep breaking energy records in Texas? Simply put because people keep moving to the state. The Public Utility Commission of Texas said from 2008 to 2022 the state’s population grew by 24%. However, Texas only added 1.5% in dispatchable power, like coal and nuclear plants. Over the past several years, renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, have been added.

Wind, solar, dispatchable power and battery storage are what make up ERCOT’s supply. ERCOT said all of them combined should be enough to get Texas through the upcoming heatwave.

Kinchen said he wouldn't be surprised if ERCOT asks Texans to pitch in as a precaution.

"ERCOT might send out notices on certain days. They might possibly ask for conservation," he said.

In May, ERCOT launched an alert system that Texans can sign up for. Click here for more information about how to sign up for alerts.