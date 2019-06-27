If you hit the snooze button time after time, there might be a solution. The Ruggie is a rug with a built-in alarm clock.

The only way to turn it off is to stand on it for at least three seconds.

We recruited help from Kathryn Yacovodonato and her 12-year old daughter Libby. Libby doesn’t like getting up in the morning and her mom wants to fix that!

Our Ruggie was placed at the end of Libby’s bed and the alarm was set on the loudest level. Kathryn’s said she also put it on the most annoying ring choice.

Check out our review to see how Libby responded to the alarm and to watch the Ruggie in action.

We bought the Ruggie in blue but it’s also available in gray and white.

We found it for $75 at Amazon but it’s also available at the company’s website www.ruggie.co

