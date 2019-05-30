MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The makers of the Power Smokeless Grill say you can get that outdoor flavor without firing up your backyard grill.

The setup is easy.

The only tricky part is making sure you don’t spill water after filling the tray at the bottom. That tray combined with a turbo speed fan are the secrets to this indoor grill.

We bought chicken, hot dogs and lots of vegetables for our review. We recruited help from Gwen Jones. She’s a mom in Missouri City. She had never heard of the grill before.

“I'm actually liking the setup and everything," Gwen said after watching us put the countertop grill together.

Gwen admitted that her favorite food is cooked outdoors and it’s hard to recreate that flavor anywhere else.

“There is something about that grilled taste on meat especially but on the veggies that’s when it’s really good,” she said.

It took the grill about five minutes to warm up.

While we waited, we added seasoning and a little olive oil to everything.

When the grill was hot, we put our food on and covered with the lid. The directions say that cooking works best with the lid on.

We could hear the sizzle, smell the goodness but we saw no smoke coming from the grill!

In less than 15 minutes, our entire meal was ready.

Gwen was amazed that everything had grill marks and cooked evenly. Even the chicken was cooked just right.

“It is good and it’s moist,” Gwen announced. Our vegetables and hot dogs turned out great too.

Check out the video to see our complete review.

We got the Power Smokeless Grill at Amazon.com for $100.

“I think it’s worth every penny of it,” she said.

