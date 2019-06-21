HOUSTON — Move over, weighted blanket! There’s a product just for your peepers. We heard about the Nod Pod weighted sleep mask and had to try it out.

We recruited help from Jessica Ligon. She’s part of the Houston Moms Blog and lives with her family in Cypress.

Ligon is used to sleeping with a pillow over her head to block out light and sound, so trying out a weighted sleep mask was right up her alley.

We bought the bright yellow mask and let her try it out for five nights.

Ligon discovered there is a cool jersey knit side and a warmer fleece side. Microbeads provide the pressure that give a calming effect, like a hug.

Ligon admitted it took some getting used to but really liked it!

"If you are a back sleeper or if you're a side sleeper, it's worth it," Ligon said. "I felt like this is exactly what I needed.”

We got the Nod Pod for $29.99. It’s available on Amazon and at www.nodpod.com.

If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.

To check out some of the other products we’ve tested, visit www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!