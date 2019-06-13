If wrestling with cutting a watermelon sounds like a job, we found a product that might make it easier.

It’s called the Everyday Gourmet Melon Slicer and it looks like a wagon wheel with handles.

We heard that the slicer requires quite a bit of muscle, so we recruited help from Cody Wing. He’s a personal trainer at Achievement Fitness Kingwood.

The directions say to slice off the ends first and prop the melon up on one of the cut sides. Then, you wiggle and push the slicer through the fruit.

Cody quickly got the hang of it and cut his watermelon into twelve perfect slices.

It wasn’t as easy for reporter Tiffany Craig. She had to get on a step stool and push down pretty hard. After a few more seconds of pushing, the watermelon popped open into slices.

The extra effort was still easier than using a knife and it leaves very little mess.

It works on all types of melons and even pineapple.

Cody thinks this is a perfect kitchen tool for summer.

"Perfectly sliced watermelon,” he Cody pointed out. “I think it's worth it!"

We found the Everyday Gourmet Melon Slicer at Kroger for $15 with the Plus Shopper’s card.

