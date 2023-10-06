'Your Time to Shine' | Missouri City helps local small businesses grow

The city is offering a free forum to educate and empower small, minority, women, and veteran business owners.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The City of Missouri City is helping local small business owners learn and grow.

The city is offering a free forum to educate and empower small, minority, women, and veteran business owners. The 4th Annual SIBGOV MCTX - Success In Business Government Procurement Forum will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missouri City Community Center located at 1522 Texas Parkway.

The theme of the forum this year is, "It's Your Time To Shine!" The event will begin with check-in and a light breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Business owners will learn “insights to grow their businesses and connect with key decision-makers, uncovering numerous procurement opportunities within both the private and public sectors,” according to the organization.

Business owners who attend should dress in professional business attire and have their capabilities statement and business cards to make the most of networking opportunities. Free parking will be available on-site.